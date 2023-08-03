South Africa

Tshwane moves to dismiss 41 striking workers as it confirms 15 arrests

03 August 2023 - 13:03
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
City of Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters. File photo.
City of Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters. File photo.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The City of Tshwane has issued notices of its intention to dismiss to 41 striking employees linked to Samwu as it confirmed 15 employees had been arrested for their involvement in the protest.

South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) members have been on strike since last week over the nonpayment of salary increases by the city.

Last Thursday, the city was ordered by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) to increase its employees' salaries by 5.4% for the year beginning July 1, within 10 days. 

A day later, the city was granted an interim interdict by the labour court declaring the strike “unlawful and unprotected” and ordering workers to call it off. 

On Wednesday, the city threatened to dismiss workers who refused to end the strike and return to work and followed through with this on Thursday, confirming notices had been sent out to protesting workers.

Cash-strapped Tshwane ordered to increase employees' salaries

The City of Tshwane has been ordered to pay its employees 5.4% salary increases for the year beginning July 1 within 10 days.
News
6 days ago

The city also confirmed it would approach the labour court for an urgent contempt of court order against the protesters.

“The city manager has issued multiple ultimatums to the striking employees to return to work and to desist from intimidating their non-striking colleagues. The striking employees have disregarded the court order and therefore are guilty of contempt of court, hence the city has resolved to approach the labour court again today [Thursday] for the enforcement of the interim interdict, which will empower the police to arrest the striking employees and the Samwu leadership.

“Residents of Tshwane cannot be held to ransom by striking employees who continue to prevent their colleagues from performing the duties for which they get paid. Most employees report for duty but are being prevented, intimidated and victimised by their striking colleagues from executing their duties.”

The city confirmed it had put in place “recovery plans to address the backlog” as a result of the strike. 

“Turnaround times for attending to interruptions will be delayed due to intimidation of employees. A total of 15 employees have been arrested so far and charged with public violence and face internal charges as well.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape official suspended over greeting altercation to seek professional help

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade’s spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela has decided to seek professional help after she was filmed having a heated ...
News
2 hours ago

KZN premier ordered to reinstate 'unfairly' dismissed workers

The labour court in Durban has ordered the office of the KwaZuku-Natal premier to reinstate 10 employees whose contracts were unfairly terminated in ...
News
21 hours ago

Samwu march in Tshwane broken up after objects thrown at police

South African Municipal Workers Union [Samwu] members who marched to Tshwane’s municipal offices on Wednesday to present their demands regarding the ...
News
1 week ago

Illegal bus drivers’ strike halts Tshwane services

The city of Tshwane says bus services remain non-operational due to an illegal strike by drivers.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Gauteng government partners with UberEats to 'unlock e-commerce opportunities ... South Africa
  2. UIF boss wants longer prison sentences for Covid-19 fraudsters who pocketed ... South Africa
  3. 79 suspects arrested in Riverlea illegal mining operation, 4 in Fochville South Africa
  4. ‘Traumatised’ EFF Free State leader in assault, counter-assault inquiry with ... South Africa
  5. Tshwane moves to dismiss 41 striking workers as it confirms 15 arrests South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem