Sport

Jamaica beat New Zealand to keep Proteas in with a semifinal chance

03 August 2023 - 13:02 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Cape Town International Convention Centre
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Karin Burger of New Zealand and Shanice Beckford of Jamaica during the Netball World Cup 2023, Pool G match between Jamaica and New Zealand at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on August 03, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Karin Burger of New Zealand and Shanice Beckford of Jamaica during the Netball World Cup 2023, Pool G match between Jamaica and New Zealand at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on August 03, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

Th Spar Proteas remain in contention for a place in the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup. 

That is thanks to Jamaica doing South Africa a huge favour by beating defending champions New Zealand 59-48 in their closely-contested match at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday. 

This win means Jamaica, who have won all their five matches, will be top of Group G with New Zealand in second spot at present, but the Silver Ferns may be overtaken by South Africa if the hosts beat Uganda in Thursday's 4pm game. 

But South Africa still face a challenge. They are not only faced with the daunting task of beating hugely-improved Uganda, but also must do so handsomely as they have an inferior goal difference percentage - 117.6% to New Zealand's 170.6%. 

Ticket prices, Proteas' transformation are issues at Netball World Cup

Continuing ticket pricing issues and on- court race representation of the Spar Proteas took centre stage in a press briefing by Netball World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

In the other played in the morning England produced a solid performance to edge out Australia 55-56. 

It was a first World Cup victory for England over Australia, it also meant the Roses have retained their 100% record in the tournament with five wins from as many matches. 

“I guess we are not that different from some of the top teams, we know we have depth in this group. The one thing we have said is we may not have the turnover right away, but as long as we are still in the game we have hope,” England coach Jess Thirlby said. 

“The players have done a great job in the opening five games because they have given us the confidence to turn to the bench, not simply to rest somebody but to elevate our performance.”

Australia coach Stacey Marinkovich said the match had too many stoppages, which denied them rhythm. 

“There were a lot of momentum shifts throughout the game and the circle was efficient and the shooting percentage was high. There were moments where we certainly had the upper hand.” 

MORE:

Plummer expects battle from Uganda as Netball Proteas shoot for semis

Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer is expecting a tough battle from Uganda in their final Netball World Cup preliminary stage match at Cape Town ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Magnificent Netball Proteas draw World Cup thriller against Kiwis

With seconds remaining, shooter Spar Proteas Nichole Taljaard found space in the shooting circle and put the ball in the net to earn a thrilling ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Motherhood and 100 Tests: Netball Proteas’ Pretorius takes it all in her stride

Juggling being a mom and playing professionally takes a lot of hard work, but with effort, you can get it done, says the South African defender
Sport
1 day ago

Police report more theft cases at Netball World Cup hotels

Five theft cases have been reported involving Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica.
News
1 day ago

Passion for medicine and sport turns into a win for Spar Proteas team doctor

Combining two passions, medicine and sport, as a career choice paved the way for Stellenbosch University academic Dr Karen Schwabe to be appointed as ...
Sport
21 hours ago

EXPLAINER | The Netball World Cup: all you need to know

The Netball World Cup is being held on African soil for the first time this year. Four of Africa’s top teams will be playing in the tournament, which ...
Sport
6 days ago

Netball Proteas coach Plummer not a fan of complicated World Cup format

Not one to mince her words, Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer is not a fan of the present Netball World Cup format that had everyone confused before ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Jamaica beat New Zealand to keep Proteas in with a semifinal chance Sport
  2. Banyana keeper Kaylin Swart no stranger to criticism, but soldiers on Soccer
  3. Plummer expects battle from Uganda as Netball Proteas shoot for semis Sport
  4. Four PSL teams who seem certain to battle relegation in 2023-24 Sport
  5. Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf Rugby

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem