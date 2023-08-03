Jamaica beat New Zealand to keep Proteas in with a semifinal chance

Th Spar Proteas remain in contention for a place in the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup.

That is thanks to Jamaica doing South Africa a huge favour by beating defending champions New Zealand 59-48 in their closely-contested match at Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday.

This win means Jamaica, who have won all their five matches, will be top of Group G with New Zealand in second spot at present, but the Silver Ferns may be overtaken by South Africa if the hosts beat Uganda in Thursday's 4pm game.

But South Africa still face a challenge. They are not only faced with the daunting task of beating hugely-improved Uganda, but also must do so handsomely as they have an inferior goal difference percentage - 117.6% to New Zealand's 170.6%.