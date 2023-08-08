All inmates from privately run prison in Limpopo to be transferred: Lamola

All 3,000 inmates at the privately run Kutama-Sinthumule correctional centre in Makhado, Limpopo, are being transferred to other centres after a fire on Monday which led to extensive damage and the death of one inmate, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said on Tuesday.
Lamola said the inmates started the fire due to grievances they have with management of the facility, South African Custodial Management, which has operated the facility in a public-private partnership since 2002.
National commissioner of correctional services Samule Thobakale revealed that inmates had presented a memorandum to the centre management on July 27 and expected a reply by August 14. The department received the memorandum on August 2 and the regional commissioner had proposed a team be formed to look into the complaints.
He said the complaints were to do with the treatment of offenders. The main complaint was about transfers. Thobakgale revealed that inmates would write and request to be transferred to another facility but complained that they not got feedback.
Lamola, deputy correctional services minister Patekile Holomisa and senior officials inspected the facility on Tuesday.
Giving a breakdown of the events that unfolded, Lamola said: “A fire was reported about 4pm. The department secured the facility ... with law enforcement officials and the local municipality assisting in terms of ... fire extinguishing and all necessary support,” he said.
Lamola said South African Custodial Management declared an emergency with the department which then intervened to restore stability.
“Since the fire broke out, the situation has been stabilised and returned to calm.”
Lamola commended correctional services officials who responded timeously and stabilised the centre.
“It is disheartening these complaints led to the destruction of property. Instigators have been identified. While it is understandable for offenders to raise concerns it is not acceptable for them to damage property.”
Lamola said after the transfer of all inmates, there will be an assessment of damage and the costs of repair.
“We do not know how much it will cost. In terms of the contract we have with South African Custodial Management, they have the responsibility to maintain and repair,” Lamola said.
He thanked the police for their role in cordoning off the outside perimeter of the facility when correctional services officers were inside to ensure there were no escapes.
“We regret there was a fatality. The circumstances are subject of investigation. There were also inmates that were injured.”
National commissioner of correctional services Samule Thobakale said two offenders were in hospital, adding that the department would not be giving further information about the deceased inmate as the matter was under police investigation.
“The facility has opened a criminal case against those identified as instigators of arson,” Thobakgale said. A process was under way to inform the next of kin of the deceased inmate.
TimesLIVE
All inmates from privately run prison in Limpopo to be transferred: Lamola
Minister says a fire was started by inmates unhappy with management at the Kutama-Sinthumule correctional centre
Image: 123RF/kzwwsko
