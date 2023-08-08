The department of correctional services has confirmed the death of an inmate at Kutama Sinthumule correctional centre in a fire at the facility on Monday.
The department said the three centres housing inmates were gutted by a fire that broke out after a riot by inmates. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that while the situation was under control, the prison was “not in a state to accommodate inmates and such has necessitated a process to transfer offenders to other correctional centres”.
More than 3,000 inmates have been moved, he confirmed.
“One inmate sadly passed away and the cause of death is yet to be determined.
“A total of 18 other inmates are receiving medical attention due to smoke inhalation.
“We can confirm that all inmates are accounted for and no escapes took place.
“This is a disturbing incident as no amount of complaints warrants an unlawful vandalisation of state property. The instigators have been identified and the investigation is to be launched urgently”.
Nxumalo condemned the “inappropriate behaviour” of inmates, saying though they were entitled to raise concerns, “it cannot be acceptable that they destroy a facility without any consequences”.
Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre is one of South Africa's two privately-run prison facilities, along with Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC).
The prison is run by American company GEO Group, at a cost of R8.9bn to the department since its inception. Justice minister Ronald Lamola confirmed the department would assume control of the facility in 2027 when the contract with GEO expires.
TimesLIVE
Inmate dies in fire at Kutama prison after riot by prisoners
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
The department of correctional services has confirmed the death of an inmate at Kutama Sinthumule correctional centre in a fire at the facility on Monday.
The department said the three centres housing inmates were gutted by a fire that broke out after a riot by inmates. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that while the situation was under control, the prison was “not in a state to accommodate inmates and such has necessitated a process to transfer offenders to other correctional centres”.
More than 3,000 inmates have been moved, he confirmed.
“One inmate sadly passed away and the cause of death is yet to be determined.
“A total of 18 other inmates are receiving medical attention due to smoke inhalation.
“We can confirm that all inmates are accounted for and no escapes took place.
“This is a disturbing incident as no amount of complaints warrants an unlawful vandalisation of state property. The instigators have been identified and the investigation is to be launched urgently”.
Nxumalo condemned the “inappropriate behaviour” of inmates, saying though they were entitled to raise concerns, “it cannot be acceptable that they destroy a facility without any consequences”.
Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre is one of South Africa's two privately-run prison facilities, along with Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC).
The prison is run by American company GEO Group, at a cost of R8.9bn to the department since its inception. Justice minister Ronald Lamola confirmed the department would assume control of the facility in 2027 when the contract with GEO expires.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Kutama-Sinthumule maximum security prison in Limpopo catches fire
'How did burnt body get into cell 35': Popcru shocked by audacious prison escape by Thabo Bester
WATCH | Fewer than 1% of inmates escaped from jail in past financial year — Ronald Lamola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos