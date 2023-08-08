South Africa

Robbers who allegedly lured victims to upmarket Durban hotels and B&Bs arrested

08 August 2023 - 14:00
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The men, allegedly linked to murder and a series of robberies, have been operating in Umhlanga, Durban North and Ballito for months. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Four men suspected of using social media to lure their victims to hotels and B&Bs in upmarket suburbs to attack and rob them have been “caught in the act”.

The men, allegedly linked to murder and a series of robberies, have been operating in Umhlanga, Durban North and Ballito for months.

Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell said the gang was arrested after fleeing from an Umhlanga hotel after allegedly committing a robbery.

“Marshall Security’s dedicated special operations and investigations divisions together with the Durban North SAPS detectives achieved a significant breakthrough on August 2 when they successfully apprehended four suspects linked to murder and a series of robberies. 

“These criminals used social media to deceive innocent victims, leading them to local hotel rooms and B&Bs where they were attacked, bound, robbed and withdrawals were made from their bank accounts,” he said on Tuesday.

Powell said the suspects used fake profiles to lure unsuspecting victims. “In the first case that brought these suspects with their unique modus operandi onto Marshall’s radar, a scuffle had ensued with two victims who were subsequently bound and robbed at a B&B in the Umhlanga area in early July,” he said.

When Marshall Security’s team and police gave chase on August 2 they spotted the gang.

“The suspects were successfully cornered after a brief car chase on the N2 freeway where they were immediately apprehended. The four suspects were promptly detained by Durban North SAPS at the scene,” said Powell. 

KwaZulu-Natal police did not respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE

