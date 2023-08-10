YouTuber and TV presenter Sibu Mpanza has taken to the video-sharing platform to ask for donations to take his late mother to Mpumalanga for her funeral.
Mpanza's mother was shot dead in Philippi East, Cape Town, by an unknown suspect last week Thursday.
The unknown suspect fired five shots and three bullets struck Mpanza's mother. It is unknown if the shooting is related to the ongoing violent taxi strike.
Mpanza said his mother was driving her grandchildren to school at the time.
The funeral is set to take place this weekend.
“On their way, less than 10 minutes after they left the house, they stopped at a stop street and they were cut off by what they thought was a cab. Someone got out of the back seat of the car and pointed a gun at my mother. The man then proceeded to shoot five times, got back into the car and left. My mother was murdered,” said Mpanza.
“My mom tried to prepare for the worst-case scenario when she left all of us for whatever reason by having policies and funeral plans but unfortunately, after Covid-19, she was just unable to keep up with the payments.”
Those who want to donate can make a direct deposit using the following information:
Account name: Sibu Mpanza (Pty) Ltd
Bank: Nedbank
Account Number: 1174118970
Branch Code: 198765
'My mother was murdered': YouTuber Sibu Mpanza asks for donations to bury his mother in Mpumalanga
Image: Instagram
YouTuber and TV presenter Sibu Mpanza has taken to the video-sharing platform to ask for donations to take his late mother to Mpumalanga for her funeral.
Mpanza's mother was shot dead in Philippi East, Cape Town, by an unknown suspect last week Thursday.
The unknown suspect fired five shots and three bullets struck Mpanza's mother. It is unknown if the shooting is related to the ongoing violent taxi strike.
Mpanza said his mother was driving her grandchildren to school at the time.
The funeral is set to take place this weekend.
“On their way, less than 10 minutes after they left the house, they stopped at a stop street and they were cut off by what they thought was a cab. Someone got out of the back seat of the car and pointed a gun at my mother. The man then proceeded to shoot five times, got back into the car and left. My mother was murdered,” said Mpanza.
“My mom tried to prepare for the worst-case scenario when she left all of us for whatever reason by having policies and funeral plans but unfortunately, after Covid-19, she was just unable to keep up with the payments.”
Those who want to donate can make a direct deposit using the following information:
Account name: Sibu Mpanza (Pty) Ltd
Bank: Nedbank
Account Number: 1174118970
Branch Code: 198765
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi told IOL police were investigating the motive behind the attack.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your inquiry are still under investigation. Upon their arrival near the corners of Govan Mbeki Drive and Sheffield Road at around 7am, they found the body of a woman inside a motor vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds.
“The victim was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.”
READ MORE:
'Six figures for a campaign': SA's YouTube vloggers are coining it
Young South Africans cash in on YouTube
Ramaphosa ‘troubled’ by ‘violence and destruction’ caused by Cape taxi strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos