BCX extends application date for Digital Innovation Awards

Digital transformation solutions provider BCX is extending applications for its Digital Innovation Awards to August 31. The shortlisting and judging of the awards will take place from September to October 2023, and BCX will announce the winners later in the year at a ceremony in Joburg.

The winners will also be featured in the Sunday Times Top 100, which acknowledges listed companies that have earned the highest returns for their shareholders over the past five years.

For the 2023 BCX Digital Innovation Awards, South African businesses can enter one of three categories: public sector entities, corporate enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The awards will be expanding into countries outside SA and a university category will also be added.

The BCX Digital Innovation Awards were launched in 2019 with the aim of recognising and celebrating digital innovation and excellence in SA.

Since then, the awards have seen impressive growth, with celebrated companies submitting powerful examples of South African innovation, excellence and success.