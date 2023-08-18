South Africa

One of three Kutama-Sinthumele prison deaths 'not related' to fire

Firelighters probably used to spark blaze at Limpopo facility, says Lamola

18 August 2023 - 13:17
Three inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumele prison have died, but one death is not linked to the recent fire at the facility. File photo.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

The inmates who died after Limpopo’s Kutama-Sinthumele prison fire were serving sentences for murder, but the third reported death was not linked to the incident.

Two more inmates were reported dead, increasing the number of deaths to three after the prison was torched last week.

The department of correctional services said one death was not related to fire sparked by disgruntled inmates.

“The inmate alleged to have started the fire has been criminally charged by the police. The second inmate who died was admitted into hospital on July 14 and his death cannot be associated with the fire at the facility. He was serving a life sentence and was aged 63,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The first deceased inmate was aged 49 and was serving a 15-year sentence for murder.

“Inmate three was sentenced to two life terms for two murder cases, attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition. We are not in a position to release names of the inmates who have passed on,” Nxumalo said.

The 3,024-bed facility near Louis Trichardt was torched by angry inmates. The blaze damaged the correctional facility and injured 18 prisoners

The inmates were disgruntled with officials for failing to meet their demand to transferred to other prisons closer to their homes.

By Thursday 2,436 inmates were transferred to different centres across the country. A total of 170 were being transferred on Friday

During his visit to the facility on Thursday, justice minister Ronald Lamola said they have seen a sharp increase in overcrowding. He said the extent of the damage is being investigated but firelighters were probably used to spark the blaze.

“They ran from one facility to another, torching. There was mayhem. The final report will show with certainty how the fire started. In some areas, they created holes to get in to burn, including the workshop,” Lamola said.

“We are  satisfied with the current level of investigation and hopefully we will receive the final report soon.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

