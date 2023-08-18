South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

18 August 2023 - 10:10 By TIMESLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday in the Pretoria high court.

Police officer Sgt Thabo Mosia faces cross-examination.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the court heard from Mosia that he failed to take swabs from the kitchen door, which was the entry point of the alleged intruders, or conduct prime residue tests on people who were in the house when the footballer was killed in October 2014. 

READ MORE:

Cops did not immediately see Khumalo household where Meyiwa was killed as crime scene

Sgt Timothy Mathebula, who attended to the crime scene in Vosloorus in October 2014 where Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot, says it only occurred to him ...
News
1 day ago

Police found bullet on top of kitchen counter behind glass jars, Meyiwa trial hears

The first crime scene expert who went to the Vosloorus house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered has described what he saw on the scene in the ...
News
20 hours ago

Meyiwa's shooting reported four hours after the murder: crime scene expert

According to the first crime scene expert who went to the Vosloorus house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, the murder was reported four ...
News
15 hours ago
