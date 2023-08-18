The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday in the Pretoria high court.
Police officer Sgt Thabo Mosia faces cross-examination.
TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the court heard from Mosia that he failed to take swabs from the kitchen door, which was the entry point of the alleged intruders, or conduct prime residue tests on people who were in the house when the footballer was killed in October 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday in the Pretoria high court.
Police officer Sgt Thabo Mosia faces cross-examination.
TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the court heard from Mosia that he failed to take swabs from the kitchen door, which was the entry point of the alleged intruders, or conduct prime residue tests on people who were in the house when the footballer was killed in October 2014.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cops did not immediately see Khumalo household where Meyiwa was killed as crime scene
Police found bullet on top of kitchen counter behind glass jars, Meyiwa trial hears
Meyiwa's shooting reported four hours after the murder: crime scene expert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos