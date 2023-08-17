South Africa

Police found bullet on top of kitchen counter behind glass jars, Meyiwa trial hears

17 August 2023 - 14:57
Sgt Thabo Mosia giving evidence in the North Gauteng High Court in the trial of five suspects accused of the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The first crime scene expert who went to the Vosloorus house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered has described what he saw on the scene in the first few hours of the investigation.

During cross-examination on Thursday, Sgt Thabo Mosia, a police officer whose duty was to collect evidence and take photos, among other things, said he only managed to take eight photos while his colleague Col Thobeka Mhlahlo, who arrived the next day, took about 130 photos.

“I had a challenge. My camera was not taking good quality pictures,” Mosia said.

On Wednesday, he testified that at about 12.20am on October 27 he arrived at the house where he received a report on what happened and was shown key points to photograph.

Mosia, who gave his evidence in chief on Wednesday in English, switched to Sotho during cross-examination.

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele asked Mosia what he had observed when he got to the scene.

“I observed a walking stick and a bullet hole on the tile floor and next to it there was a damaged bullet [a fragmented bullet] as well as a hat. And a bullet hole at the back of the kitchen door and blood that was on the floor between the couch and the TV stand.”

He did not investigate a crutch as it belonged to one of the victims in the house, Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa's childhood friend.

The witnesses in the house testified the crutch was used to assault one of the intruders.

After examining the crime scene, Mosia said he didn't find the bullet that was later found during investigations on top of the kitchen counter behind glass jars by Mhlahlo, who also used her eyes and no special equipment.

When asked where exactly he had examined, Mosia said in the kitchen and sitting room.

“I was investigating in search of the cartridge case or a bullet that can be retrieved from the scene.”

Mosia said in the kitchen he “looked on the floor where I noticed a bullet hole. I checked the door and saw the bullet didn't exit and I thought perhaps it had fallen between the layers of the door but I did not find the bullet”.

He called the task team to ensure the crime scene was properly processed and investigated as they are able to provide the instruments to process the crime scene properly.

He also did not see blood stains in the vicinity of the kitchen door.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

