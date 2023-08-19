South Africa

Where can I get vaccinated amid the Covid-19 'Eris' variant?

19 August 2023 - 10:00
The health department has urged vulnerable citizens to get vaccinated amid concerns over the new Covid-19 variant.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The health department has urged vulnerable citizens to get vaccinated amid concerns about the Covid-19 variant EG.5, or “Eris”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Eris a variant of interest but said there was no need to be alarmed yet.

It was first reported in February and designated as a variant under monitoring in July. 

The department this week confirmed the first case of the variant from a sample taken in Gauteng.

It urged citizens, especially the elderly and those with comorbidities, to get vaccines at public healthcare facilities, though WHO said the variant presents a low risk to the public. 

“This doesn’t mean we should lower our guard because the virus mutates, which means there is no guarantee its low severity status will remain unchanged.”

EXPLAINER | What is ‘Eris’, the new Covid-19 variant?

Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations are on the rise in the US, Europe and Asia.
News
2 days ago

South African Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa told Jacaranda FM the variant could be severe for older people.

“It is concerning because it could cause severe symptoms to those who are immune-compromised, who mighty not be vaccinated and older people above the age of 65,” said Mzukwa.

“The reason there is a resurgence now could be a winding down of the previous immunity obtained from the vaccine, that people have abandoned public health measures of prevention and the winding down of natural immunity, and [due to more people] travelling in and out of the country.”

Mzukwa said government should encourage citizens at high risk to vaccinate and prevent infection and there should be public messaging on how to avoid infection.

Where can I get vaccinated?

New vaccination sites are added across the country regularly on the government site.

You can type in your address, or zip code, and the site will show you the nearest vaccine site, information about when it is open and to get directions.

TimesLIVE

