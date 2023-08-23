South Africa

Late millionaire Wandile Bozwana's mother murdered in robbery

23 August 2023 - 12:26
Wandile Bozwana died in a hail of bullets in October 2015. His mother was killed on Tuesday.
The mother of murdered North West multimillionaire businessman Wandile Bozwana, Aletta, was killed in an alleged robbery in the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

This comes as his killers are in court for sentencing.

Bozwana's brother Maviki told Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday: “ We received the shocking news [on Tuesday] of the robbery at our mother’s home in Kuruman, where the robber was confronted by a neighbour who helps our mother in her shebeen business.”

Suspicious, the neighbour alerted a family member who found her body. Her car, identity documents and house keys were missing.

He said the suspect is still at large.

This is the fourth murder in his family, which he said was not linked.

“The first was my twin brother in Zeerust in 1997, the second was Wandile, third was our youngest brother who was stabbed to death in a tavern, and the fourth is my mother.

“With the youngest brother the perpetrator was on parole and he is still roaming the streets,” said Maviki.

Four men convicted for the murder of Wandile are in the Pretoria high court this week for sentencing.

Minibus taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and co-accused Sipho Patrick Hudla, Matamela Robert Mutapa and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo were found guilty in June last year of murdering Bozwana and attempting to murder his business partner Mpho Baloyi on the Garsfontein off-ramp in Tshwane in October 2015.

