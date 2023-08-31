South Africa

Father who jumped out of burning Joburg CBD building found alive

31 August 2023 - 16:46
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A firefighter works at the scene of a deadly fire in Johannesburg CBD on August 31 2023.
A firefighter works at the scene of a deadly fire in Johannesburg CBD on August 31 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sihle Kenneth Dube, a father of five in his early 40s who jumped out of the burning Johannesburg CBD building in the early hours of Thursday, has been found alive.

His sister Ethel Jack, who earlier spoke to TimesLIVE saying she was searching for her brother after the deadly fire, said Dube was found in hospital.

“With God's grace we found him. He is in hospital and with my daughter,” said Jack. 

“I came here to check his cars — three Chryslers — and they have been found, but his belongings are in the building as no-one is allowed inside yet.”  

With the building sealed off, Jack said they were trying to see how they could get the cars moved as the keys were inside. 

She said her brother sustained serious injuries and “could not even talk”. 

'I'm told my brother jumped out of the building:' Search for dad of 5 after fire

A father of five who moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg to find work is among those who lived in the city centre building that caught alight in ...
News
5 hours ago

“Apparently he jumped from the second floor, from a window.”

She said they were grateful to find he is alive and were praying for families who lost loved ones and those who were injured. 

Jack called on government to act on hijacked buildings in the CBD. 

Her family had tried to convince her brother, a qualified lawyer who has never practiced, to leave the building. He had lived there for about five or six years, she said. 

He was reportedly employed at Unilever. 

Dube is originally from KwaZulu-Natal and moved to Johannesburg to find work. His wife and children are at home in KZN.

Jack said when her brother started living in the building it was not as bad as now. 

“When he started living there it was in a good condition, even when I got to Johannesburg it was in a good condition. I think he came here because it was cheaper. There is no [affordable] place in Johannesburg,” she said. 

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the five-storey building on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets in Marshalltown at about 1.30am. The death toll now stands at 73. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘A great tragedy has befallen our country’: Ramaphosa on deadly Joburg fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Johannesburg fire that took the lives of at least 70 people on Thursday as a “tragic disaster”.
Politics
2 hours ago

Joburg fire: Shelter for abused women was hijacked, cops had made arrests

The city-owned building was "hijacked" after it was leased to a nonprofit organisation meant to assist displaced women.
News
4 hours ago

Joburg CBD fire: Where you can donate to help fire relief efforts

The Bedfordview Community Policing Forum has appealed for food and water donations after a fire broke out in a building in the Johannesburg city ...
News
6 hours ago

Mother's agonising search for daughter at building gutted by fire in Joburg CBD

By 8.30am the death toll had risen to 73, with 52 people injured.
News
8 hours ago

‘We are dying’: Shock as Joburg CBD building blaze claims 73 lives

The last words some survivors heard as they rushed to evacuate a blazing building in the Joburg CBD in the early hours of Thursday were "we are ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ramaphosa halts state address to visit site of Joburg CBD deadly fire South Africa
  2. Precautionary 'blast zone' cordoned off after car and LPG tanker collide in ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was able to save my wife and baby from the fire’: survivor who paid R1,000 ... News
  4. Unfair to blame NGOs fighting against forced evictions for Joburg blaze: Seri South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Joburg emergency services brief media on CBD fire South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings