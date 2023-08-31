Politics

Ramaphosa to address the nation on Brics and Lady R

31 August 2023 - 16:20
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday on the outcomes of the 15th Brics Summit and the panel investigation into the docking of the Lady R in Simon's Town naval base.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the televised address is scheduled for 8pm. 

Earlier, during a post-cabinet briefing, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa hosted a successful summit that adopted the Johannesburg II Declaration. 

“Cabinet expressed its appreciation to team South Africa led by our president who ensured the summit was a success in content and logistics.” 

The summit, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg last week, was attended by Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended virtually. 

Ramaphosa set up an inquiry to investigate whether arms were loaded onto the Russian ship Lady R in Simon’s Town in December. The probe came after US ambassador Reuben Brigety accused South Africa of arming Russia.

TimesLIVE

