South Africa

Egoli Gas to put extra measures in place to ensure no fires on its lines

This follows second incident weeks apart in downtown Joburg

05 September 2023 - 20:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Five people were injured after a gas line explosion on Tuesday afternoon in Braamfontein during planned maintenance work by Egoli Gas. / Thulani Mbele
Five people were injured after a gas line explosion on Tuesday afternoon in Braamfontein during planned maintenance work by Egoli Gas. / Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

Egoli Gas says there was an isolated fire on one of its gas lines on the corners of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon. 

"The gas pipeline was immediately isolated and the fire was contained within 15 minutes," Egoli Gas said in a statement. A truck and building caught fire,

Johannesburg emergency medical services said five people were treated on the scene and taken to different medical facilities for further treatment.

Egoli Gas says it has been working closely with the executive team of the City of Johannesburg since the Lilian Ngoyi (formely Bree) Street explosion in July to make the city safe.  

"This involves exposing sections of pipeline and sleeving to ensure integrity of the network."

Egoli Gas said it will, in conjunction with the City of Johannesburg, put extra measures in place to ensure that an incident like this does not occur again. 

"A root cause analysis will be concluded and agreement has been reached with the executive team of Johannesburg that JMPD and EMS will be informed of future work to assist with the management of traffic and public movement in areas where work is planned."

The City of Johannesburg said Egoli Gas was doing routine maintenance work when the explosion occurred.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, city manager Floyd Brink said: "In this case, this [is] a 355mm gas pipe from Egoli Gas where they are doing some form of a resealing. It's like an upgrade, but also something that was a preventive measure on their side."

-Additional reporting by Thabo Tshabalala 

TimesLIVE

'I have not recovered': Joburg CBD fire survivor lost daughter to blaze in 2020

A woman who lost her daughter in a fire incident three years ago is grateful to have been able to save her family when their home caught fire in a ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Truck and building catch fire in Braamfontein

A fire broke out in Braamfontein in  Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
News
4 hours ago

Joburg fire: 73 names verified for scientists to check, 31 still in hospital for treatment

The process to identify the victims of last week's fire in Johannesburg's inner city is on track with the help of family members.
News
13 hours ago
Five people have been injured after a gas line explosion in Braamfontein during planned maintenance work by Egoli gas. / Thulani Mbele
Five people have been injured after a gas line explosion in Braamfontein during planned maintenance work by Egoli gas. / Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Five people have been injured after a gas line explosion in Braamfontein during planned maintenance work by Egoli gas. / Thulani Mbele
Five people have been injured after a gas line explosion in Braamfontein during planned maintenance work by Egoli gas. / Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. SRC brands nonpayment of NSFAS allowances a human rights violation News
  2. Giant rats, a lift full of rubbish and a stench of desperation News
  3. Egoli Gas to put extra measures in place to ensure no fires on its lines South Africa
  4. South Africa overpaid for Covid-19 vaccines: Health Justice Initiative South Africa
  5. 'Police arrested me for killing Senzo Meyiwa,' Ntanzi told friend News

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...