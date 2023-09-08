South Africa

Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000

08 September 2023 - 11:30
A 23-year-old woman who allegedly pocketed R750,000 swindled from a victim of an online dating scam is set to appear in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court together with the alleged kingpin.
Image: Philani Nombembe

There was no love lost when the Hawks nabbed a 23-year-old woman for allegedly swindling a victim out of R750,000.

The directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation team based in Bellville swooped on Karabo Alexandra Moses on Thursday.

Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the bust came after an investigation linked Moses to an alleged online dating scam kingpin. Money from one of the victims was traced to her bank account.

Cape Town high court overturns law enforcement officer’s double murder conviction

A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been cleared of a double murder conviction after shooting undercover cop in January 2020.
News
1 day ago

“She was arrested after a complaint was lodged with the Hawks. An investigation revealed an amount of R750,000 was deposited into her bank account by the complainant,” said Vukubi.

“Karabo is directly linked to a case of online dating scam where Pius Emokpe, 49, who is regarded as the kingpin, is in custody after his arrest in June 2022.”

Moses appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday. She is expected to appear together with Emokpe in the Bellville specialised commercial crime court on September 28.

