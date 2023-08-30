South Africa

Court hands suspended sentence, R10k fine to duo linked to US e-mail scam by Nigerian syndicate

Two convicted men are among 11 arrested

30 August 2023 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The conviction and sentencing is another knock for Nigerian organised crime groups operating sophisticated international fraud schemes from South Africa. Stock photo.
The conviction and sentencing is another knock for Nigerian organised crime groups operating sophisticated international fraud schemes from South Africa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ georgejmclittle

The purchase of three Velar Range Rovers with cash has led to the conviction of two men linked to a Nigerian syndicate working with American business e-mail compromise fraudsters.

Col Katlego Mogale from the Hawks said Lerato Letsholo, 27, and Vintam Magamba, 32, pleaded guilty and were sentenced for money laundering in the Palm Ridge specialised crimes court on Monday.

They were served with a fine of R10,000 each plus five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

Mogale said the Hawks were brought in during June 2020 when they were alerted to the Range Rover purchases.

“During the investigation it was discovered the funds were from the incident of BEC [business e-mail compromise, a cybercrime that targets organisations to get false payment transfers] in Texas in the US. The case was investigated thoroughly with the assistance of the US Secret Service.”

Crooks are using 'near field tech' to empty your bank accounts

Customers’ accounts are being fraudulently drained through "tap and go" purchases made with smart devices.
News
3 weeks ago

Eleven suspects including Letsholo and Magamba were arrested in March this year during a multidisciplinary takedown when two high-end Mercedes-Benz vehicles to the value of R5.3m were also seized.

TimesLIVE reported last year that the suspects allegedly worked together to defraud a US-based mental health institute out of R8m.

Sources with insight into the investigation said the Johannesburg-based syndicate diverted money it allegedly stole to romance scam victims who acted as unwitting money mules. 

The romance scam victims believed the source of the millions funnelled into their accounts was legitimate and they were asked to forward the money to accounts held by alleged syndicate members who used fake online identities to lure lonely women.

The syndicate allegedly bought luxury vehicles with the proceeds of their crimes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sakawa Boys: Meet Ghana's online romance scammers

Students abandoning school for internet fraud; scammers using crypto to bypass safety checks
News
2 weeks ago

Let me bomb your heart: Terror groups target South Africans in romance scams

Terror groups are blackmailing South Africans on romance sites and fraudsters are impersonating senior business executives to defraud companies of ...
News
9 months ago

Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud

A fraud syndicate which operated out of Johannesburg and swindled a US-based company out of around R7.3m was taken down in raids across Johannesburg ...
News
1 year ago

Sandton cybercrime kingpin arrested for $12m scamming

Alleged cybercrime kingpin James Aliyu was arrested in a luxury Sandton estate on Wednesday in connection with almost R196m in alleged romance ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Crystal meth syndicate exposed on Cape Flats News
  2. High-roller outed for ‘unpaid bill’ in Cape Town wanted for cyberfraud in ... News
  3. 'Cybercrime kingpins' arrested by Interpol and Hawks in Pretoria raids South Africa
  4. Sandton 'fraud kingpin had biometric information deleted from prison' South Africa
  5. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  6. Alleged Black Axe ‘romance scamster’ awarded R210k bail on strict conditions South Africa
  7. Joburg fraud syndicate accused who allegedly scammed US company appear in court South Africa

Latest

  1. Nigerian police raid gay wedding, arrest 67 people Africa
  2. Fault on King Shaka International Airport fuel system could delay flights South Africa
  3. WATCH | Sniffer dogs trained to unearth ancient bones Sci-Tech
  4. Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment, announces new writing World
  5. Polokwane traffic cop arrested in connection with girlfriend’s murder faces ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023