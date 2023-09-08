South Africa

Traffic officers deployed to Nongoma before reed dance

08 September 2023 - 11:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Thousands of Zulu maidens attend the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Thousands of Zulu maidens attend the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Law enforcement officers have been deployed in preparation for increased traffic volumes to eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal for the annual reed dance on Saturday.

The transport department said Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and public transport enforcement services (PTES) officers' deployment has been increased.

The annual reed dance ceremony will see throngs of maidens converge from the province and Swaziland.

Increased traffic volumes are expected to peak as maidens make their way to Nongoma and on Sunday when they return.

The department said the inspection of buses has already started in eThekwini and Ugu.  

These are led by PTES members and the department is working with the department of arts and culture.

Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka called on law enforcement officers to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to ensure strict enforcement of road rules.

There are planned integrated multidisciplinary operations to ensure enforcement of road regulations is heightened, said Hlomuka.

The PTES has been conducting roadworthy tests on buses and taxis transporting maidens to Nongoma. 

“We are expecting an influx of buses that will be transporting maidens. We have been conducting inspections. We want to ensure the safety of maidens and participants who will attend the annual reed dance. We appeal to road users to be extra vigilant and work with traffic law enforcement. Police will be deployed on all roads leading to Nongoma,” said Hlomuka.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | A royal affair: maidens turn out in their numbers for traditional Zulu reed dance

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was delighted by the turn out of the year’s first leg of the annual Umkhosi woMhlanga (reed dance).
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie appalled by alarming surge in ... South Africa
  2. Joburg EMS’ Robert Mulaudzi on his best moments, greatest extravagance South Africa
  3. KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning South Africa
  4. Suspect wanted in Mpumalanga for R14.7m Eskom theft bust in seaside Cape suburb ... South Africa
  5. eThekwini mayor declares ‘war’ on boycotting ratepayers, says there is a hit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...