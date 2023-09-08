Africa

CCC spokesperson flees country after Zimbabwe police offer cash reward for information on whereabouts

08 September 2023 - 10:42 By Sharon Mazingaizo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Promise Mkwananzi's whereabouts are currently unknown. File photo.
Promise Mkwananzi's whereabouts are currently unknown. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

The spokesperson for Zimbabwe's main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Promise Mkwananzi fled the country, after police offered a cash reward for information leading to his location.

Zimbabwe Republic Police assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi had defaulted court proceedings and was wanted regarding an outstanding arrest warrant for offences allegedly committed in 2019.

The police named two other wanted suspects in a case of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Harare on August 23.

“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening the Criminal Law) Act. The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was issued with a warrant of arrest.

“Clayd Mahozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicles on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on August 23 2023.

“A reward of $1,000 (about R19,100) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects,” police said.

Mkwananzi led a movement, Tajamuka-Sesijikisile, launching protests against the government since 2016. On August 1 2018 Mkwananzi was arrested and later granted bail after his appearance in court facing charges of public violence during a demonstration.

On the social media platform X, Mkwananzi said on Thursday evening he had fled the country because police want to detain him “for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election”.

“Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have left the country. I will continue to do my work and fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved, which is not long, trust me.”

“I wish to reiterate I have no pending cases with the police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant and focused on ensuring Zimbabwe holds a fresh and free election.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zim SOEs outdo one another in printed congratulatory messages for President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s state-owned enterprises and businesses are outdoing one another in patriotism and showing support for re-elected President Emmerson ...
News
1 day ago

Let the people of Zimbabwe fix their own issues, says Mbalula at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration

Fikile Mbalula said attending the inauguration was politically important to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa sworn in after disputed poll

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Monday sworn in for a second term after being declared the winner of last month's disputed election, ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. CCC spokesperson flees country after Zimbabwe police offer cash reward for ... Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. Tshwane metro cops and accomplice nabbed for alleged truck hijacking on R21 ... South Africa
  4. Uganda says its operations in Congo have killed 567 IS-allied fighters Africa
  5. Ten workers killed in gas accident in China's Inner Mongolia region World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...