South Africa

Newborn baby 'stolen' from hospital found safe two days later

11 September 2023 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
The newborn has been reunited with her parents.
Image: 123RF

A 21-year-old woman is under arrest after allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby from a hospital in Kimberley.

The baby was taken from the maternity ward at about 5pm on Wednesday last week.

At 9am on Friday the infant was found, thanks to the work of the Kimberley family violence, child protection and sexual offences and crime intelligence units.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said: “The infant and some of her clothes were recovered at the home of the female suspect in Greenpoint in Kimberley.

“The baby was unharmed and underwent medical observation before being reunited with her parents.”

