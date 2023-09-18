South Africa

Home affairs wants to appeal against Zimbabwean permit judgment

18 September 2023 - 07:37 By Tauriq Moosa

The department of home affairs will on Monday seek to challenge a court finding that the termination of government’s Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) regime is unlawful...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chance encounter transforms girl from Mumbai slum resident into teenage model, ... World
  2. BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report Lifestyle
  3. Climate change hitting fight against Aids, TB and malaria Sci-Tech
  4. Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk steps down Business
  5. Israel’s Netanyahu says Iran ‘violating all its commitments’ to international ... World

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial