“No person should suffer the indignity of living on the streets,” said Hill-Lewis.
“At the same time, no-one has the right to unlawfully reserve public space for their exclusive use while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and support.
“Accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice anyone can make for dignity, health and wellbeing.
“In the 12 months ending June 2023, the city helped close to 3,500 individuals with shelter placement or referrals to an array of social services.
“This includes 2,246 shelter placements, 112 family reunifications and reintegrations, and 1,124 individuals referred to various social services, including drug and alcohol rehabilitation and health services.”
It's estimated there are 14,000 people sleeping on Cape Town's streets.
Expansion of homeless shelter in Cape Town aims to ease CBD pressure
There are an estimated 14,000 people sleeping on Cape Town's streets
Image: Michael Walker
The Haven Night Shelter at Napier Street in Cape Town’s CBD will see an increase of 60 beds, from 96 to 156.
A city donation of R500,000 contributed to enabling the 63% expansion.
‘We are glad to enable more dignified transitional shelter to help the homeless off the streets in Cape Town’s CBD and surrounds,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
‘This is a permanent expansion to the facility’s transitional shelter offering, which is coupled with various social services to support people in their journey to get off the streets sustainably,.
“The city will spend R230m over three years to expand and operate our own Safe Space transitional shelters. These facilities currently offer around 700 beds in the CBD and Bellville, along with a range of social interventions to reintegrate people into society.”
Green Point on the Atlantic seaboard has seen dozens of makeshift shelters and tents spring up since the Covid-19 lockdown. A proposed 300-bed safe space is at the planning appeals phase.
“No person should suffer the indignity of living on the streets,” said Hill-Lewis.
“At the same time, no-one has the right to unlawfully reserve public space for their exclusive use while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and support.
“Accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice anyone can make for dignity, health and wellbeing.
“In the 12 months ending June 2023, the city helped close to 3,500 individuals with shelter placement or referrals to an array of social services.
“This includes 2,246 shelter placements, 112 family reunifications and reintegrations, and 1,124 individuals referred to various social services, including drug and alcohol rehabilitation and health services.”
It's estimated there are 14,000 people sleeping on Cape Town's streets.
Homeless couple Llewellyn and Cecilia Jenniker tied the knot on August 14 2018 at the Safe Space in Cape Town’s Foreshore.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
The Covid shelters that never housed a soul
Shots fired in battle to evict Durban man living rent-free in R12m penthouse
Fire proves the apartheid ethos of the Central Pass Office hasn't died
Some Joburg CBD fire survivors sleeping in street to protect belongings from thieves
Shelters appealing for food and blanket donations during cold weather — Here’s what you need to know
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos