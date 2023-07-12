The Salvation Army has appealed for food and blanket donations while the country battles cold weather.
The South African Weather Service said cold temperatures are expected in most parts of the country over the next few days.
Soweto, Alberton, Roodepoort, Heidelberg and Vosloorus were among the areas reporting snowfall on Monday.
Salvation Army spokesperson Thataetsile Semeno said the organisation has been receiving calls for assistance.
“Homeless communities have become more desperate, especially in this weather. We have been getting many calls and people knocking on our doors asking for temporary shelter, a hot meal, clothes and blankets,” Semeno told Newzroom Afrika.
“Most of our centres around the country have received many requests, people calling us to ask for some kind of assistance, especially those who are on the street with children.”
Shelters appealing for food and blanket donations during cold weather — Here’s what you need to know
Image: 123RF/Peter Bernik
The Salvation Army has appealed for food and blanket donations while the country battles cold weather.
The South African Weather Service said cold temperatures are expected in most parts of the country over the next few days.
Soweto, Alberton, Roodepoort, Heidelberg and Vosloorus were among the areas reporting snowfall on Monday.
Salvation Army spokesperson Thataetsile Semeno said the organisation has been receiving calls for assistance.
“Homeless communities have become more desperate, especially in this weather. We have been getting many calls and people knocking on our doors asking for temporary shelter, a hot meal, clothes and blankets,” Semeno told Newzroom Afrika.
“Most of our centres around the country have received many requests, people calling us to ask for some kind of assistance, especially those who are on the street with children.”
Homeless turn to shelters amid Monday's icy weather
The Rosebank Homeless Association appealed to the community for donations of warm clothing and blankets.
“There is a big black box with white lettering in the mall at the Pick n Pay level and the words Rosebank Homeless Association,” a representative told TimesLIVE.
The civil organisation Not In My Name said: “We encourage forward-thinking South Africans to donate and/or bring blankets, clothes and other essentials for survival.”
The Johannesburg Homelessness Network requested donations to be delivered to their offices.
“With this extremely cold weather, we are desperately needing warm clothes such as jackets, jerseys and shoes. Please drop them off at our office.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
POLL | Just how cold are you?
Icy weather bites Eskom too as load-shedding ramped to stage 4 from 1pm
'Wonderful start to the week' — Joburg residents react to snowfall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos