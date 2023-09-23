South Africa

Damaged treatment plant back online: Rand Water

23 September 2023 - 10:14
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
A man fetches water from a government-supplied water tank during one of the country's many water outages.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Full pumping capacity has been restored at a Rand Water treatment plant damaged by severe thunderstorms, Rand Water reported on Saturday.

Power lines at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant were damaged by storms on Tuesday resulting in the plant tripping and disrupting operations.

“Rand Water is pleased to announce that full pumping capacity has been restored in all its systems, gradually filling the depleted reservoirs,” the utility said.

However the system remains constrained due to high demand and Rand Water advised consumers to use water sparingly during the coming summer months.

“We have observed an increase in water demand due to high temperatures. Potable water is a finite resource, especially in the context of a semi-arid area such as South Africa. High water consumption is discouraged not because of affordability but rather owing to scarcity,” Rand Water said. 

TimesLIVE

