South Africa

Rand Water using more water than it can distribute, warns of strained system

18 September 2023 - 15:06
Rand Water warns of water usage rising.
Image: 123RF/ Weerapat Kiatdumrong

High water consumption in Johannesburg and Tshwane is straining the system, Rand Water said on Monday.

The utility said on Sunday it was concerned the system was strained and consumers needed to reduce consumption.

“We are licensed to extract 4,800 megalitres of water from our feeders and we are exceeding the limit and the reservoirs are drying out.

“It’s getting warmer and people are consuming water a lot and they are filling pools and tending to gardens. Johannesburg municipality and Tshwane are on our radar for more consumption,” said spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

Reservoir levels are at their lowest because of the high consumption. This increase is putting strain on the system and consumers can assist by reducing their water consumption, Maroo said.   

She said municipalities might be compelled to introduce water-shedding.

“Due to the system being integrated, even customers using water sparingly are affected. High potable water consumption may result in the collapse of the system, which will result in intermittent water supply.”

South Africa is a water-scarce country and consumer behaviour is important in ensuring a sustainable and equitable supply. 

Rand Water and Johannesburg Water urged customers, consumers and citizens to conserve water:

  •  avoid watering lawns and gardens with clean drinking water;
  •  refrain from topping up swimming pools until consumption reduces; 
  •  do not clean paved areas and driveways with clean drinking water;
  •  all public facilities, such as filling stations, should reduce flow and the number of taps; and
  • wash your cars only at weekends using buckets.

TimesLIVE

