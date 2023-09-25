South Africa

ANC MP mourns brother killed during robbery in Ekurhuleni, speaks out against criminal impunity

25 September 2023 - 15:09 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ekurhuleni businessman Mongezi Mkiva died after being fatally shot during a robbery. File photo
Ekurhuleni businessman Mongezi Mkiva died after being fatally shot during a robbery. File photo
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Ekurhuleni businessman Mongezi Mkiva died on Sunday, a few hours after being shot several times during a robbery at his flat in Rondebult.

This is according to his brother Zolani Mkiva, an ANC MP and general secretary of Contralesa.

"My family and I are heartbroken by the murder," he said.

Contralesa general secretary and ANC MP Zolani Mkiva spoke out against a culture of criminal impunity after his brother was murdered during a robbery.
Contralesa general secretary and ANC MP Zolani Mkiva spoke out against a culture of criminal impunity after his brother was murdered during a robbery.
Image: Bafana Mahlangu

"Mongezi was a quiet and dignified man who ran his own business on the East Rand. He leaves behind his children Naledi and Qiqa."

Mkiva said the family joined many other good South African families as victims of brutality.

"Murder in our society is at genocidal level. It’s not just about policing, though a criminal justice system that held thugs accountable would help. It’s also about the nation’s soul. About compassion, dignity and the value of life.

"We have failed to reckon with the inhumanity of our past and build a society on the principles of inter-dependence and common purpose so we live with a culture of criminal impunity.

"The single most important missing ingredient right now is respect for one another and respect for life."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Investigating officer shot dead in Westbury

A police officer was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Sunday evening.
News
1 hour ago

Global organised crime index likely to show increase in South Africa

The release of the Global Organised Crime Index 2023 is likely to show mafia-style criminal networks are on the increase in South Africa.
News
3 hours ago

Holidaymaker allegedly kills security guard in noise complaint tussle

A security guard who had been following up a noise complaint at a Durban accommodation establishment was allegedly shot dead by a guest on Sunday ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ANC MP mourns brother killed during robbery in Ekurhuleni, speaks out against ... South Africa
  2. Mashatile calls for transformation in engineering industry South Africa
  3. Investigating officer shot dead in Westbury South Africa
  4. Mabalingwe wild fires rage while community copes with crisis News
  5. Global organised crime index likely to show increase in South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...