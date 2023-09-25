South Africa

Holidaymaker allegedly kills security guard in noise complaint tussle

25 September 2023 - 09:38
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
During a response to a noise complaint a security officer was shot and fatally wounded in Durban. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A security guard who had been following up a noise complaint at a Durban accommodation establishment was allegedly shot dead by a guest on Sunday night.  

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said at 10pm paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting at a residential high-rise building in the Point area. 

“Reports from the scene are that a tussle allegedly broke out between a security officer and a guest, resulting in the security officer sustaining a fatal gunshot wound.” 

“He was rushed by his colleagues to Addington Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.  

Van Reenen said police will conduct an investigation. 

