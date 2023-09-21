Three nabbed after CIT robbery that left four robbers, guard dead

Two suspects who fled a cash-in-transit robbery near Hoedspruit in Limpopo on Wednesday were arrested in the early hours of Thursday. The incident left four other suspects and a guard dead.
An armoured vehicle and its escort were driving towards Tzaneen at 4pm when they were ambushed by armed robbers driving a Toyota Fortuner, Ford Focus and Toyota Hilux.
The escort vehicle was shot at until it came to a standstill. The suspects allegedly disarmed the driver and crew of their firearms.
“Unfortunately two guards were shot, resulting in the death of the driver,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said.
The robbers then shot at the armoured vehicle until it stopped. They disarmed the crew and chased them into nearby bushes.
Explosives were used to blast the vehicle and the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Hoedspruit Farmwatch spotted the suspects’ vehicles driving towards the area and put obstacles on the road that forced them to stop.
The suspects shot at Farmwatch members who, in self-defence, returned fire, killing four of the suspects. One was injured and arrested, while the others fled.
“In the early hours of Thursday, the suspects who fled were traced with the assistance of the Hoedspruit Farmwatch dogs and chopper, until they were caught in a taxi that was travelling to Acornhoek and arrested.”
They were said to have been found in possession of suspected stolen money.
Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation members also seized an assault rifle and other firearms.
“The three injured suspects are under police guard in hospital and will make their first court appearance soon.”
The Hawks are searching for more suspects and have asked anyone with information to contact Col Motle on 079 886 6618 or contact their nearest police station.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
