South Africa

Three passengers die after crosswind overturns Cape Town bus

26 September 2023 - 14:26 By Kim Swartz
Three passengers died from their injuries when strong winds flipped a bus in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

The severe weather that battered the Western Cape over the long weekend claimed three lives when a powerful crosswind overturned a bus on Monday.

A Golden Arrow bus overturned on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Cape Town on Monday morning, leaving three dead and several injured.

“Reports indicate the bus had just pulled away after a passenger disembarked and while gathering speed a strong crosswind overturned the vehicle,” said councillor JP Smith, responsible for safety and security.

“All emergency services were dispatched and traffic services performed a road closure between Turfhall and Klipfontein roads. Fire and rescue staff assisted medical responders with efforts to attend to the injured.

“Sadly, three passengers succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“The scene was taken over by the police accident response unit, with road closures in place until 2pm.”

The South African Weather Service issued a level 9 orange warning for parts of the Western Cape.

Golden Arrow Bus Service corporate affairs executive John Dammert said injured passengers were rushed to hospitals including Groote Schuur, Tygerberg and Mitchells Plain.

“Police have opened an investigation into the accident,” said Dammert.

