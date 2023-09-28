South Africa

10 more years for man linked to second rhino killing in Kruger

28 September 2023 - 18:33 By TimesLIVE
Lucky Mabunda was already serving 19 years for killing a rhino in September 2019 when ballistic results linked bullets found in the carcass of another rhino to his rifle.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Skukuza regional court on Thursday sentenced Mozambican Lucky Mabunda to 10 years’ imprisonment for killing a rhino in Kruger National Park in February 2019.

Mabunda, 47, was already serving 19 years for killing another rhino in the park in September 2019. Ballistic results had linked his firearm to a rhino found killed in February that year.

He had been arrested by rangers in September 2019 after being found in the park with a firearm, an axe, ammunition and other items used for hunting. 

“While serving his sentence in custody for killing the second rhino, ballistic results for the rhino that was killed in February 2019 were brought forward.

“It confirmed that the bullets found in the carcass were fired from the rifle found in the accused’s possession,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

TimesLIVE 

