A former board chairperson of a state-owned entity is expected to appear at the Richards Bay magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday after her arrest this morning.
She was arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) together with another person.
They are expected to be charged with corruption and fraud.
TimesLIVE has learnt the former board chair presented herself to police after an arrangement made with her lawyers.
The charges relate to alleged gratification from Bosasa.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Former chairperson of state-owned entity arrested over ‘Bosasa graft’
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A former board chairperson of a state-owned entity is expected to appear at the Richards Bay magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday after her arrest this morning.
She was arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) together with another person.
They are expected to be charged with corruption and fraud.
TimesLIVE has learnt the former board chair presented herself to police after an arrangement made with her lawyers.
The charges relate to alleged gratification from Bosasa.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Court orders mental observation for Agrizzi to determine his fitness to stand trial
SIU condemns droves of government employees jumping ship to avoid accountability
Crime-busting goes hi-tech
More action required to prevent repeat of state capture
State capture report recommendations ‘still in a holding pattern’ one year later
LISTEN | Zondo calls for permanent state capture inquiry to hold MPs to account
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos