South Africa

Former chairperson of state-owned entity arrested over ‘Bosasa graft’

29 September 2023 - 10:31
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
A former state-owned entity chairperson was arrested in KZN on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A former board chairperson of a state-owned entity is expected to appear at the Richards Bay magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday after her arrest this morning.

She was arrested by the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) together with another person.

They are expected to be charged with corruption and fraud.

TimesLIVE has learnt the former board chair presented herself to police after an arrangement made with her lawyers.

The charges relate to alleged gratification from Bosasa.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

