Crime-busting goes hi-tech
Corporate leaders pledge to beef up NPA's digital forensic capacity to speed up its pursuit of state capture culprits
06 August 2023 - 00:04
Business is spearheading a process to digitise the forensic analysis capabilities of the National Prosecuting Authority's investigative arm, the Investigating Directorate (ID) — a move that could see the prosecuting body outsourcing less of this work to specialised firms. It could also speed up the prosecution of high-profile state capture culprits and others accused of financial malfeasance. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.