South Africa

Nine injured, police van crushed in horror smash on N2 in Cape Town

Police still investigating cause of the crash

02 October 2023 - 14:56 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police cordoned off the N2 highway near Mowbray in Cape Town to attend to the accident scene. Nine people have been hospitalised.
Police cordoned off the N2 highway near Mowbray in Cape Town to attend to the accident scene. Nine people have been hospitalised.
Image: Michael Walker

Nine people were injured when a truck fell on a police van in a freak accident in Cape Town on the N2 highway on Monday.

Police confirmed the incident but said the circumstances still needed to be investigated. A TimesLIVE photographer witnessed the scene, with the crushed SAPS van standing next to an overturned truck carrying a large container.

“We can confirm that nine victims sustained injuries earlier today owing to a motor vehicle accident on the N2 highway between Jan Smuts Drive and Raapenberg Road at around 10.45am,” SAPS said in response to TimesLIVE's queries.

“The victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

“Mowbray police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving for further investigation.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to please call Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

Police have partially blocked off the N2 to attend to the accident scene, causing a large traffic bottleneck.  

TimesLIVE

MORE

Six dead, 15 trapped underground in Zimbabwe mine accident: state TV

Six miners died after a ground collapse at Zimbabwe's Bay Horse mine in Chegutu, 100km west of the capital Harare, state television reported on ...
News
2 days ago

Drivers had warned about truck involved in deadly Musina crash that claimed 20 lives

Fellow bus drivers had sent through two-way radio reports to be careful about the oncoming truck
News
1 week ago

Murray & Roberts offering support as employees die in bus accident near Venetia mine

It is not yet clear how many Murray & Roberts employees died on Sunday afternoon when a bus ferrying them to Venetia mine collided with a truck on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. More delays in 'locked down' Zandile Gumede trial News
  2. Malala Yousafzai to deliver Nelson Mandela annual lecture South Africa
  3. 'As old as I am, would I just decide to come and lie to this court?': Witness ... South Africa
  4. Nine injured, police van crushed in horror smash on N2 in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe searches for survivors after 13 die in mine collapse Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL