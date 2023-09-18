Murray & Roberts offering support as employees die in bus accident near Venetia mine

It is not yet clear how many Murray & Roberts employees died on Sunday afternoon when a bus ferrying them to Venetia mine collided with a truck on the R572 at Musina in Limpopo.
According to Murray & Roberts group investor and media executive Ed Jardim, preliminary reports indicated 18 employees died while the department of transport and community safety in Limpopo said the accident claimed more than 20 employees.
“The two vehicles caught alight and emergency services’ preliminary reports indicate 18 of the group’s employees, along with the driver of the other vehicle, sadly lost their lives, with four seriously injured and rushed to hospital,” said Jardim.
He offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
“Our focus is on providing the necessary support to our employees and their families during this very difficult time. The incident is y under investigation and further details will be provided at a later stage,” he said.
He said executives from Murray & Roberts Cementation and De Beers [their client] were at the accident site early on Sunday evening, with others arriving on Monday morning to provide additional support.
Limpopo MEC of transport and community safety Florence Radzilani, is expected to visit the accident scene on Monday morning.
Department spokesperson Vongani Chauke said according to reports a bus ferrying employees of the Venetia mine was involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon.
Radzilani will be joined by the mayor of Musina municipality, Godfrey Mawela, and senior management members from the Venetia mine.
“The MEC will use the visit to ascertain facts around the accident and pay a courtesy visit to the patients in hospital,” said Chauke.
