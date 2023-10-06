South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for KZN High Court judges

06 October 2023 - 09:50 By TIMESLIVE
The Judicial Service Commission is wrapping up its interviews on Friday.

The commission is interviewing four candidates to fill two positions available within the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court. 

Casac squares up for litigation against JSC on its appeal court choices

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution has written to the Judicial Service Commission asking for written reasons why it ...
News
23 hours ago

Four silks get the nod for Gauteng high court

Candidates were chosen from a strong shortlist for SA’s busiest high court division
News
14 hours ago

Lawyers and academics may be appointed directly to the ConCourt, says Zondo

For the first time in decades, senior lawyers and legal academics will be considered for appointment directly to the Constitutional Court., says ...
News
2 days ago
