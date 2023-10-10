Joburg Water urged to balance spend on new structures with fixing the old

The entity is also planning “strategic interventions” as part of its water consumption and water demand management and this will include: repairs to leaking reservoirs and tower infrastructure, repair and replacement of zonal bulk water meters, active and passive leak detection, retrofitting and removal of wasteful devices (infrastructure upgrade and renewal) and water pipe replacement, among others.

The entire cost is estimated at R206,330m. Joburg Water's physical losses (water wastage) is 24.1% and the overall non-revenue water, which is the water the entity is not generating revenue from, is 46.1%.

Executive manager of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's (Outa's) WaterCAN initiative, Dr Ferrial Adam, weighed in on these two revelations, questioning if the city was maintaining a balance between the need to increase capacity against the necessary maintenance of broken infrastructure.

“That is something that we've been asking, because we know that some of the reservoirs that are feeding into key areas, like the Hursthill 2 reservoir, there's a crack of 1.2m and that's why they can't fill it.

“Often, we look at building new things when we don't even fix what exists. So understanding how they spend the budget is important. Of the budget they are spending on reservoirs, how much is going to new reservoirs and how much is going to upkeep and maintenance — and then of course, fixing the leaks. Because you can build 10 more reservoirs but if you've got a leaking system then you're going to keep building reservoirs and not fixing the leaks,” she said.

Adams said the physical losses remain high and the priority should be on fixing this.