South Africa

Job training for out-of-work men in Western Cape: Applications open

Women’s course admissions next year

18 October 2023 - 13:04 By TimesLIVE
Students are offered training in first aid, basic cookery, security training, peace officer, welding, office administration and electrical circuitry.
Image: ChrysalisAcademy.org.za

Young men looking for a foot in the door to gain skills and a chance to earn a living in the Western Cape have a month to apply to study via the sponsored Chrysalis Academy next year.

The academy is an initiative of the Western Cape government and has seen more than 10,000 graduates since 2000.

Applications are open until November 17 for the May 2024 intake, said Western Cape police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen.

The programme is open to men between the ages of 18 and 25 who have passed at least grade 9 in a mainstream school, are not in employment, education or training, have no criminal record and are residents of the Western Cape.

Allen said students are offered training in first aid, basic cookery, security training, peace officer, welding, office administration and electrical circuitry.

The programme starts with an induction, education on personal mastery, emotional intelligence, leadership, diversity, inclusion, drilling and fitness. There is also a curriculum in healthy living, environmental awareness and conflict management.

The academy states it offers a residential programme over three months which consists of an orientation phase of three weeks, an outdoor phase of two weeks, a technical and vocational phase of four weeks and a three-week community and exit phase.

On graduation, students are placed in a 12-month work placement to gain work experience. The academy said they are also provided with five years' aftercare support.

The calendar for the 2023/24 financial year listed places for 230 male students for the intake from June this year, 230 female students in October and 230 male students for February next year.

Women will be able to apply in February for the next female course.

TimesLIVE

  Job training for out-of-work men in Western Cape: Applications open South Africa

