South Africa

Didiza signs permits for chicken, eggs to ensure supplies for Christmas

19 October 2023 - 21:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has allowed thousands of permits for the importation of table eggs, fertilised eggs and poultry meat. Stock photo.
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has allowed thousands of permits for the importation of table eggs, fertilised eggs and poultry meat. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chayakornlot

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says she has granted thousands of permits for the importation of table eggs, fertilised eggs and poultry meat to ensure sufficient stocks is available for the Christmas holiday season. 

The department said on Thursday it was working with all stakeholders in the poultry industry to contain the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which is plaguing not only South Africa but other parts of the world as well. 

The department said since September 1, it has granted 115 permits for fertilised eggs, 48 permits for egg powder, 2,406 permits for poultry meat and 24 permits for table eggs. 

The department said one permit might be for a shipping container or 10,000 tonnes of product.

These permits have resulted in a number of consignments having already arrived, while others are in transit. These are 34,511 metric tons of poultry meat, 1.9 million eggs and 5,840 day-old chicks on their way.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Egg users seek new baskets

You may have to order a chop instead of eggs with your morning fry-up at your favourite brekkie spot, but you can still lavish mayonnaise on your ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Supermarket retailers start rationing eggs due to avian flu outbreak

In a drastic response to the avian flu crisis which has led to a severe shortage of eggs in the country, Woolworths has put its customers on egg ...
News
2 weeks ago

Retailers scramble for poultry as avian flu hits

Industry wants trade tariffs eased as severe avian flu outbreaks put chicken and egg supplies in jeopardy.
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Former homeless waste picker struts UJ stage as he obtains master’s degree News
  2. No load-shedding for the next three days, says Eskom South Africa
  3. Who needs an MBA if you’ve got your ADHD? News
  4. Childhood exposure to violence associated with mental health conditions later ... News
  5. ‘Gang boss’ Stanfield’s claim about son's university offers abroad show he may ... News

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...