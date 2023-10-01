Bird flu poses threat to SA economy and endangers supply of poultry products

Industry wants trade tariffs eased as severe avian flu outbreaks put chicken and egg supplies in jeopardy

A looming chicken and egg shortage amid a severe outbreak of avian flu has retailers and fast food brands scrambling for supply as the lucrative festive season approaches, while poultry producers are sharing hatchlings and filling supply gaps by using farms in unaffected provinces...