Bird flu poses threat to SA economy and endangers supply of poultry products
Industry wants trade tariffs eased as severe avian flu outbreaks put chicken and egg supplies in jeopardy
01 October 2023 - 00:05
A looming chicken and egg shortage amid a severe outbreak of avian flu has retailers and fast food brands scrambling for supply as the lucrative festive season approaches, while poultry producers are sharing hatchlings and filling supply gaps by using farms in unaffected provinces...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.