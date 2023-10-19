South Africa

Julius Malema loses bid to get firearm charges dropped

19 October 2023 - 13:10 By Ziyanda Zweni

The application brought by EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman for a discharge of the charges against them has been dismissed...

