TimesLIVE
Suspect bust for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit money
Image: REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won//File Photo
Cape Town police arrested a suspect for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit cash.
The 46-year-old man was also suspected of being in South Africa without proper documentation.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the provincial economic infrastructure task team and extortion task team pounced on the man on Monday.
The counterfeit money was in US dollars.
