South Africa

Suspect bust for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit money

19 October 2023 - 16:29
A 46-year-old man is to appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court for alleged possession of counterfeit money.
Image: REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won//File Photo

Cape Town police arrested a suspect for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit cash.

The 46-year-old man was also suspected of being in South Africa without proper documentation.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the provincial economic infrastructure task team and extortion task team pounced on the man on Monday.

The counterfeit money was in US dollars.

Anti-impotence pills, sanitary pads among counterfeit goods worth R2.3m confiscated in Joburg CBD

Anti-impotence pills top the list of counterfeit goods seized in Johannesburg this week.
News
4 weeks ago

“The members stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle in Riebeek Street, Vasco, Goodwood. Upon searching the vehicle, the members discovered a grey safe concealed in a black bag as well as a blue bag which had foreign currency to the value of R19m inside,” said Pojie.

“Further investigation revealed the currency was forged. The suspect also failed to produce documentation to prove he is legally in the country. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS.”

Pojie said the man would appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

