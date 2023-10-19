Eskom head of distribution Monde Bala is providing an update on progress to ensure prepaid meters are updated before the switch to a new Token Identifier Code on November 24.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom briefs SA on prepaid meters before switch to new code
Eskom head of distribution Monde Bala is providing an update on progress to ensure prepaid meters are updated before the switch to a new Token Identifier Code on November 24.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Beware of 'cheap units' of electricity being sold — it's a scam, warns City of Cape Town
City Power will no longer respond to outage calls from non-paying, defaulting customers
A smart meter in every house: Inside Eskom's R16bn plan to help end load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos