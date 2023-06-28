Everybody loves a good deal, but if it sounds too good to be true, beware — especially if it involves “cheap units” of prepaid electricity being touted online.
That’s the warning sounded on Wednesday by the City of Cape Town alerting residents about new “electricity scams” doing the rounds.
“In the first scam, residents are offered cheaper units. The electricity ‘sold’ doesn’t work on the city’s meters and anyone making use of this service will unfortunately soon find that out,” the city said.
“Everyone loves a deal, especially in these tough economic times, but remember, if the price of the electricity units seems too good to be true, it very likely is a scam.
“Similarly, if someone attempts to enter your home under the premise that you’ll be given a rebate, it is also likely to be a scam.
Beware of 'cheap units' of electricity being sold — it's a scam, warns City of Cape Town
Image: 123RF/teksomolika
Gauteng department of human settlements warns of scams in exchange for houses, land
“In the second scam, a senior citizen reported to us that someone had visited her home claiming they needed to enter the property to scan her prepaid meter so she can get a rebate on her electricity.
“The city urges residents to be aware of scammers who are posing as city officials or contractors to gain access to their homes. Once given access to residents’ homes, the scammers steal small personal items like jewellery and cash. In most cases, the elderly are targeted.”
Residents were advised to check the city-issued identification cards of municipal workers and contractors as well as a work order number specific to that dwelling, said mayoral committee member for energy, councillor Beverley van Reenen.
Identification cards display a city logo, name, surname and an embedded photo of the person.
