South Africa

Beware of 'cheap units' of electricity being sold — it's a scam, warns City of Cape Town

28 June 2023 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
Beware of 'cheap' pre-paid electricity being touted online, warns the City of Cape Town. Stock photo.
Beware of 'cheap' pre-paid electricity being touted online, warns the City of Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Everybody loves a good deal, but if it sounds too good to be true, bewareespecially if it involves “cheap units” of prepaid electricity being touted online. 

That’s the warning sounded on Wednesday by the City of Cape Town alerting residents about new “electricity scams” doing the rounds. 

“In the first scam, residents are offered cheaper units. The electricity ‘sold’ doesn’t work on the city’s meters and anyone making use of this service will unfortunately soon find that out,” the city said.

“Everyone loves a deal, especially in these tough economic times, but remember, if the price of the electricity units seems too good to be true, it very likely is a scam.

Similarly, if someone attempts to enter your home under the premise that you’ll be given a rebate, it is also likely to be a scam.

Gauteng department of human settlements warns of scams in exchange for houses, land

The department said it was working with the courts, developers and police to get eviction orders for immediate execution against the illegal acts of ...
News
6 hours ago

“In the second scam, a senior citizen reported to us that someone had visited her home claiming they needed to enter the property to scan her prepaid meter so she can get a rebate on her electricity.

“The city urges residents to be aware of scammers who are posing as city officials or contractors to gain access to their homes. Once given access to residents’ homes, the scammers steal small personal items like jewellery and cash. In most cases, the elderly are targeted.” 

Residents were advised to check the city-issued identification cards of municipal workers and contractors as well as a work order number specific to that dwelling, said mayoral committee member for energy, councillor Beverley van Reenen. 

Identification cards display a city logo, name, surname and an embedded photo of the person. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Robbery syndicate using social media to find victims nabbed in Tshwane

A victim was rescued from a robbery syndicate when Tshwane police arrested 23 people in connection with an online scam.
News
2 days ago

Scammers target the Presidency and Stats SA

Be warned: scammers are trying to lure South Africans into a trap under the guise of jobs at Stats SA and fraudulently using the name of President ...
Politics
6 days ago

Don't pay to get on the list: City of Cape Town warns about this housing scam

“If you are asked to pay to register on the city's housing needs register for a government housing Breaking New Ground opportunity or a plot of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official ... South Africa
  2. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  3. WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda South Africa
  4. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  5. SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow, says her utterances 'cannot be taken ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed
Metro cop gunned down in street allegedly by SAPS officer