South Africa

Four drown after boat overturns in Three Rivers, Vereeniging

22 October 2023 - 13:07
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Four drown in boating accident in Three Rivers, Vereeniging.
Four drown in boating accident in Three Rivers, Vereeniging.
Image: Cert SA

Four people drowned when their boat overturned at Three Rivers in Vereeniging on Saturday.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT SA) said its Vaal members were activated after a report about a boating incident. 

It was reported a motorboat carrying 10 people had capsized.

“Unfortunately, four of the occupants had drowned and were pronounced dead on scene. Six other patients were assessed but declined transport to the hospital,” said Cert SA. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

One dead, another injured after light aircraft crashes on airfield and catches fire

One person died and another was critically injured when a light aircraft crashed on the airfield at Bram Fischer International Airport in ...
News
22 hours ago

Two sailors drown, more saved in dramatic rescue off Kommetjie

A massive rescue operation is under way off the coast of Kommetjie, near Cape Town, to rescue SA Navy mariners at Slangkop Lighthouse.
News
1 month ago

Family of drowned Soweto boy get funeral assistance

The family of the 10-year-old boy who drowned in a hole filled with water in Soweto are relieved to be getting assistance to bury him.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Another full day of power ahead, says Eskom South Africa
  2. Two die as informal settlement goes up in flames in Selby, Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Four drown after boat overturns in Three Rivers, Vereeniging South Africa
  4. Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner World
  5. Teenage girl Armita Geravand is 'brain dead': Iran state media World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...