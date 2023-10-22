Four people drowned when their boat overturned at Three Rivers in Vereeniging on Saturday.
Four drown after boat overturns in Three Rivers, Vereeniging
Image: Cert SA
Four people drowned when their boat overturned at Three Rivers in Vereeniging on Saturday.
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT SA) said its Vaal members were activated after a report about a boating incident.
It was reported a motorboat carrying 10 people had capsized.
“Unfortunately, four of the occupants had drowned and were pronounced dead on scene. Six other patients were assessed but declined transport to the hospital,” said Cert SA.
