South Africa

Passenger dies in airport lounge

23 October 2023 - 07:59 By TimesLIVE
The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George. File image
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

A passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend.

Airports Company South Africa said the incident occurred in the domestic Bidvest lounge on Saturday morning. The passenger had been waiting to board a flight to George in the Western Cape shortly before noon.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. 

