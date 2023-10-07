South Africa

Eswatini police commissioner dies at OR Tambo International Airport while returning from Angola

07 October 2023 - 15:43
Eswatini police commissioner William Dlamini died at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday Stock image..
Image: File/ Sinesipho Schrieber

Eswatini police commissioner William Dlamini died at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday while returning from the 26th Interpol African Regional Conference in Angola.

In a statement, the Airports Company SA (Acsa) said Dlamini had suffered “severe health complications”.

“First responders attended to Mr Dlamini offering medical assistance including CPR for nearly an hour without success,” the statement read.

“Mr Dlamini was declared deceased earlier this morning. All the relevant authorities were notified and arrived immediately at the scene of the incident.”

The airports company added: “Acsa does not have details of Mr Dlamini’s medical condition, and we are therefore not able to comment any further on the matter. We advise that questions be directed to the relevant authorities.”

Acsa management expressed condolences to Dlamini’s family and friends. National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also expressed condolences on behalf of the SA Police Service.

He said police have registered an inquest docket to determine the cause of death.

“The commissioner collapsed and died at the Airport. Both the family and the delegation that accompanied the late commissioner on his official trip have received psychosocial services by psychologists attached to the SAPS employee health and wellness unit,” said Masemola.

Masemola has described Dlamini as a “soft-spoken and committed senior police officer who was dedicated to enhancing co-operation to counter transnational organised crime in the region”.

“Our sincerest condolences to the Royal Eswatini Police Service and the family of the late commissioner. Commissioner Dlamini was a humble and dedicated to the cause of serving. He was always available to discuss collaboration in preventing and combating cross border crime in the Sadc region. The SAPS is providing the necessary support in line with its expertise through its Interpol office”, said Masemola.

TimesLIVE

