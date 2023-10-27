South Africa

Pupils from KZN school to represent SA in international science olympiad

27 October 2023 - 21:48 By Mfundo Mkhize
The six pupils from the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy will represent the country in the International Junior Science Olympiad in Bangkok later this year.
Image: Supplied.

Six grade 10 pupils from Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy in La Mercy, north of Durban, will jet off to Thailand to represent South Africa in the International Junior Science Olympiad. 

The olympiad is an annual individual and team competition in the natural sciences for students 15 and younger. 

Zanokuhle Mbambo, Gugu Mhlongo, Sphesihle Mzimkhulu, Sibusiso Dlamini, Lihlithemba Khuzwayo and Samkelo Zimu on Thursday met KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer and senior department officials. 

The pupils placed 1 to 6 in the recent South African Junior Science Olympiad, in which 150 schools and 2,500 pupils participated. 

School principal Dumisani Sibaya lauded the achievement of his pupils. 

‘It’s great! This dovetails with our vision as an institution. We want to benchmark ourselves against international standards. This achievement sets our bar very high. We are at a level that we want to be in,” Sibaya said. 

He also credited physical science and mathematics educator Sheunesu Shumba for being integral in the teenagers’ triumph. 

Officially opened in 2021, the school now boasts 247 pupils selected for their potential in the sciences. 

The competition is set to take place from November 30 to December 10 in Bangkok and will bring together more than 60 countries. Participants will also be expected to sit down for a three-hour examination comprising multiple choice, theory and practical/experimental components. 

Mhlongo, 15, an aspirant oncologist from Inanda, north of Durban, was elated and said their success in the national olympiad was no mean feat as they had to challenge themselves to come up with answers.

“It was tough coming up with answers but the teachers had prepared us well,” said Mhlongo. 

Mbambo, 15, from Mafakatini in Pietermaritzburg, said this would be a once in a lifetime opportunity and “I look forward to gain more knowledge”. 

Mbambo credited the teaching staff for stretching their potential.

“I think what has helped us win such awards is the way teachers have always placed us above our peers. When they teach us science they make it relevant for us,” said Mbambo. 

