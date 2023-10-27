South Africa

Traditional healer killed in police shootout, three arrested for Inanda mass shooting

27 October 2023 - 13:48 By TimesLIVE
The house in Amaoti, Inanda where five men were killed on Wednesday.
Image: Reaction Unit

A 60-year-old traditional healer, allegedly linked to three suspects arrested in connection with a multiple shooting in Inanda, has died after a shootout with police on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Inanda detectives who found the bodies of five men in a RDP house in Amaoti on Wednesday followed leads which led them to a KwaMashu clinic on Thursday. 

“Information led the team to a clinic in KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

“Further investigation led detectives to a house at Amaoti where police were met with gunfire. During a shootout, a 60-year-old man believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects was fatally wounded,” said Naicker

The man was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition.

Naicker said the arrested suspects, who are between 19 and 28 years old, are expected to appear before the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday.

