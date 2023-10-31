WATCH LIVE | New witness to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

A new witness is expected to take the stand at the trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at the Vosloorus home of the mother of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
New witness to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
