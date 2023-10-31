South Africa

WATCH LIVE | New witness to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

31 October 2023 - 10:18 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness is expected to take the stand at the trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at the Vosloorus home of the mother of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Court rejects audio recording of alleged confession in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The Pretoria high court has ruled the audio recording of an alleged confession by an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made by magistrate Vivian ...
News
1 week ago

‘My family now sees my point about Senzo’s murder’: Sifiso Meyiwa

On the ninth anniversary of soccer star’s death, his siblings are back on speaking terms as they try to resolve differences
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | Admissibility of accused’s confession in Meyiwa trial under the spotlight

The admissibility of the alleged confessions of Bongani Ntanzi, one of five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has come under the spotlight ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. BHEKISISA | Yes or no? Here’s what sexual consent means in South Africa South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | New witness to take stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  3. Keen to see the Boks but low on cash? Gautrain is offering free rides to OR ... Rugby
  4. Woolworths steps up battle for affluent shoppers with Absolute Pets deal Business Times
  5. Conflict uproots record 6.9-million people in Congo -IOM Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok supporters have their say at airport ahead of team’s arrival
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...