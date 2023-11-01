South Africa

UCT council apologises for 'not acting in best interests of the university'

Read the findings of the independent panel of investigation into governance

01 November 2023 - 17:16 By TIMESLIVE
'We are taking remedial action and course-correcting,' says UCT council chair Norman Arendse. File photo.
Image: Shelley Christians

University of Cape Town (UCT) council chair Norman Arendse has apologised for the council not exercising its fiduciary responsibilities timeously or acting in the best interests of the university.

The council at the weekend adopted the findings and recommendations of the independent panel of investigation into a governance crisis at the institution between 2018 and 2022.

Arendse said on Wednesday, on behalf of the council, that during the period under review by the panel “it in important respects did not exercise its fiduciary responsibilities timeously and did not act in the best interests of the university”.

“An example was the failure of the council to act appropriately in relation to the report from the previous ombud, which resulted in an exodus of senior staff. We recognise that had the council at the time fulfilled its governance role as required, the events that unfolded and emotional trauma to many individuals could have been avoided.

“We regret not acting sooner and we apologise.”

Arendse said specific recommendations by the panel relating to those who were wronged by UCT were being pursued. “We are deliberating an appropriate course of action” against individuals implicated in the report.

The council agreed to share the executive summary and full report for transparency, accountability and in the public interest.  

The summary and report can be read here.

